Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Update

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 1,055.6% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ANDHF remained flat at $$27.50 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $32.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANDHF shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

