AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Up 5.8%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $21.02. 302,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,344,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AU. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.4805 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

