Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABI has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($84.82) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.85 ($72.77).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

