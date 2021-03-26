ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.27% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $388.38 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

