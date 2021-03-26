Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) EVP Sanjay Keswani Sells 3,995 Shares

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $120,529.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ANNX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,370. Annexon, Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $38.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

