Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.92, but opened at $28.25. Annexon shares last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 152 shares.

The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17).

Get Annexon alerts:

ANNX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other Annexon news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26.

Annexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.