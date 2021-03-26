Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 1,365 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,365 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $337,141.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,566.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.25. The company had a trading volume of 95,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -114.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.12. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after buying an additional 128,052 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $230,243,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.48.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

