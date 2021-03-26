API3 Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.54 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. API3 has a total market cap of $83.54 million and $17.41 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for about $6.03 or 0.00011196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00060450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00213756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.84 or 0.00803231 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00077026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00027324 BTC.

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

