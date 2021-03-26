APIX Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.58 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $12.58 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00022568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00049405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $352.77 or 0.00641249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023550 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

