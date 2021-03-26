Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the February 28th total of 164,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Appen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

APPEF stock remained flat at $$13.99 on Friday. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976. Appen has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Relevance and Speech and Image.

