Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading 6.6% Higher

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $127.77 and last traded at $127.64. 412,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,990,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

The firm has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

