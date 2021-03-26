AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Hits New 12-Month High at $144.82

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $144.82 and last traded at $144.81, with a volume of 7565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.74.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 20.0% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 53,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.