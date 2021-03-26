Aptose Biosciences Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

APS opened at C$7.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 24.60 and a quick ratio of 24.38. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$12.62. The firm has a market cap of C$659.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

