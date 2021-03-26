APYSwap (APYS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.40 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 53% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00004863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $15.84 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 30.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00060084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00214051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.32 or 0.00819846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00051869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00076527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00026533 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,051,980 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

