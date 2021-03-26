Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) CEO Sells $340,120.80 in Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $340,120.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,026.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AQMS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 1,357,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,171. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $269.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.