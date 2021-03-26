Aramark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 9,864 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 840% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,049 call options.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,506,000 after purchasing an additional 462,094 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,442 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,593,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,623,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aramark stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.90. 1,433,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,147. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.45. Aramark has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

