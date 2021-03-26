Arcblock (ABT) Hits Market Cap of $16.04 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $16.04 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00022681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00049874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.38 or 0.00646881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00023324 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.