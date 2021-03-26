Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Up 6.5%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.13 and last traded at $42.05. 10,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 409,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCH. B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $639.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1,056.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 348,851 shares during the period.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

