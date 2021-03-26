Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Market Cap Reaches $8.53 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001806 BTC on popular exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $387,177.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00052566 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Archer DAO Governance Token

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,738,757 tokens. The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

