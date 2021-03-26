Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the February 28th total of 268,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ARHVF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 1,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,747. Archer has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

Archer Company Profile

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

