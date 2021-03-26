Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the February 28th total of 268,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ARHVF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 1,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,747. Archer has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.
Archer Company Profile
