Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.