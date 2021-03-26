Ardor Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $272.11 million and approximately $17.00 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.75 or 0.00254037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,933.28 or 0.03514207 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ardor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

