Arion (ARION) Achieves Market Cap of $97,391.85

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Arion token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $97,391.85 and $84.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00060188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00225674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.41 or 0.00820839 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00050914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00075841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026647 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,713,961 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

