Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $640.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post $640.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $629.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $644.60 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $523.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $14.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,028. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a one year low of $186.54 and a one year high of $326.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.09.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $1,057,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,961.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,214 shares of company stock valued at $59,326,924 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Arista Networks by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,575,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

