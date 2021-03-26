Ark Price Up 14.9% This Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Ark has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003354 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $235.74 million and approximately $43.30 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 156,216,442 coins and its circulating supply is 128,095,545 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

