Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.99

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $124.99 and last traded at $124.90, with a volume of 924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.50.

A number of research firms have commented on ARKAY. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arkema from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arkema currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

