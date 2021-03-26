ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Head to Head Comparison

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Outfront Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT $439.57 million 1.81 -$249.90 million $2.27 5.37 Outfront Media $1.78 billion 1.76 $140.10 million $2.33 9.26

Outfront Media has higher revenue and earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outfront Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and Outfront Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 1 3 0 0 1.75 Outfront Media 0 1 5 0 2.83

ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus target price of $9.83, indicating a potential downside of 19.27%. Outfront Media has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.58%. Given Outfront Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Risk and Volatility

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outfront Media has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Outfront Media shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Outfront Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Outfront Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT -68.21% 10.28% 1.37% Outfront Media -1.46% -1.94% -0.35%

Summary

Outfront Media beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

