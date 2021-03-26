Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €5.20 ($6.12) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AT1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.82 ($8.02).

Shares of AT1 opened at €5.87 ($6.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.41. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a twelve month high of €6.41 ($7.54).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

