Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.82 ($8.02).

Several brokerages have recently commented on AT1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

ETR AT1 opened at €5.87 ($6.91) on Friday. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a fifty-two week high of €6.41 ($7.54). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

