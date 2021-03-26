Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

Shares of AJG opened at $124.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.25. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,072,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.