Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $39,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

