AscendEX (BitMax) Token Price Up 96.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00004578 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 96.7% against the dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market cap of $1.66 billion and $42.75 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AscendEX (BitMax) Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00022442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00049378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.69 or 0.00639791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00023519 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.