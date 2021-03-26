Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,619,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 158,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 12.39% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $1,103,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,908,000 after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,874,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,008,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,805,000 after acquiring an additional 42,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $102,740,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after acquiring an additional 142,341 shares during the period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $131.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.85. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $102.88 and a 1-year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.