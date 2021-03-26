ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 13,693.1% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.
NASDAQ:ASLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 540,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,423. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $138.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.75.
About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.
