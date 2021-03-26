ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 52-Week High at $614.27

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $614.27 and last traded at $612.23, with a volume of 20089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $584.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

Get ASML alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $561.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $256.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ASML by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after buying an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ASML by 189.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,363,000 after acquiring an additional 332,369 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $86,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.