Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $702.28 million, a PE ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 3.28. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

