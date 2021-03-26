Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Gap Up to $6.71

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $7.05. Aspira Women’s Health shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 15,712 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $720.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 26,231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

