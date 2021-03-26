ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: ASAZY):

3/26/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/23/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/19/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/9/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/8/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

2/8/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/8/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

ASAZY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 66,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,203. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

