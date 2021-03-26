ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.37

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 66005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASAZY. Citigroup began coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nordea Equity Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.79.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

