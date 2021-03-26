Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Assure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARHH traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 61,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,099. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Assure has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39.

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

