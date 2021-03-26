AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

ALOT stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

