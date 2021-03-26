At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for At Home Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for At Home Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HOME. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.06.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $27.25 on Friday. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

In other news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $2,572,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 275,007 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $4,826,372.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,553. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,986 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,021,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after purchasing an additional 457,957 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,796,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 304,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

