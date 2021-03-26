Atheios Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Atheios token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Atheios has a total market cap of $62,964.12 and approximately $34.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atheios has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,921.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,666.73 or 0.03091037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.55 or 0.00336697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.24 or 0.00925863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.33 or 0.00410467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.22 or 0.00371322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00241751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00021592 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 42,231,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,924,780 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.