Athene Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,778 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 841% compared to the average daily volume of 614 call options.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.56. 1,970,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,579. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $55.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Athene in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Athene by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 48,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Athene in the third quarter worth $190,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Athene by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Athene by 9.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Athene in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

