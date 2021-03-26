Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.74 on Friday. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.

Get Athersys alerts:

In other news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Athersys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.