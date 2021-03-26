Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.11 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Athira Pharma stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 311,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

