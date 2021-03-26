Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as low as C$0.53. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 97,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Laurentian boosted their price target on Atico Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$64.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.53.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

