Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Atlas Air Worldwide accounts for about 3.9% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $26,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,014.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,148 shares of company stock worth $6,802,835 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAWW traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.48. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.