Atlas Arteria Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.13 (ASX:ALX)

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) announced a final dividend on Friday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

In other Atlas Arteria news, insider Debra (Debbie) Goodin bought 17,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.62 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,801.01 ($71,286.44). Also, insider Andrew Cook bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.63 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,250.00 ($40,178.57).

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in TRIP II, the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in northern Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

