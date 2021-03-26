Atmos Energy (ATO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) recently:

3/25/2021 – Atmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Atmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Atmos Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

3/10/2021 – Atmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Atmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/4/2021 – Atmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Atmos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Atmos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $97.08 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $111.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.59.

Get Atmos Energy Co alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.